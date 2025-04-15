Thane ZP warns of action against schools if found prohibiting students from speaking Marathi

Thane, Apr 15 (PTI) The district authorities in Maharashtra's Thane have issued a circular, warning of taking punitive action against CBSE and ICSE-affiliated English medium and other schools if they are found prohibiting students from using Marathi inside classrooms, during activities and on premises.

The education department of the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) issued the directive after taking cognisance of reports that some English medium schools in the district were prohibiting students from speaking Marathi.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) general secretary Sandeep Pachange had raised the issue and complained against such schools earlier this month with the ZP education department.

In the directive issued on Tuesday, the department said all schools need to ensure that Marathi language is used and respected, and warned that action would be taken against those schools found enforcing English-only policy.

In the complaint, the MNS had alleged that students in certain CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) affiliated English medium schools were being humiliated for speaking Marathi not only inside classrooms but also on the school premises and during their extra-curricular activities.

Based on the complaint, Thane ZP Primary Education Officer Balasaheb Rakshe issued the circular, making it mandatory that Marathi be used as the language of instruction and communication in all primary and secondary schools as per the government resolution dated December 13, 2023.

Marathi should not only be used in language classes, but also in daily interpersonal communication, classroom interactions, cultural programmes, drama and speech competitions and other school activities, it said.

"It is unacceptable for schools to sideline Marathi, especially when the state policy clearly mandates its inclusion in everyday school life. Our aim is to restore the rightful place of the mother tongue and ensure no student feels ashamed or marginalised for speaking it," the circular added.

The MNS welcomed the education department directive.

"It is a necessary step towards preventing a growing linguistic imbalance in the education system. Students should not feel inferior for expressing themselves in their mother tongue. This directive is a reaffirmation of our cultural roots," he said.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), the student wing of the Raj Thackeray-led party, said students must have the freedom and encouragement to communicate in Marathi.

"Maintaining fluency in one's mother tongue is crucial for both personal confidence and cultural preservation," it said. PTI COR NP