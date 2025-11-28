Thane ZP's 'Door Step' initiative delivers documents to more than 4.7k residents

Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) The Thane Zilla Parishad on Friday said its 'Door Step Delivery' initiative has delivered certificates and essential documents to 4,740 citizens directly at their homes.

The initiative covers 431 gram panchayats and offers 402 government services ranging from birth and death certificates to caste, domicile, income, and non-creamy layer certificates, as well as Aadhaar-linked services, PAN corrections, scholarship applications, property-related documents, and various licenses.

A total of 5,112 applications have been received so far, with work underway on the remaining 138 appointments, said Pramod Kale, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Gram Panchayat).

Thane district's 'Door Step Delivery' initiative is committed to providing fast, transparent, and citizen-friendly services, he added. PTI COR BNM