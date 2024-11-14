Thanekars take pledge to increase voter turnout for Nov 20 assembly polls

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) Officials, government employees and collegians took an oath on Thursday at the Thane collectorate to increase the voter turnout in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, an official said.

It is an initiative of Collector and District Election Officer Ashok Shingare, the official added.

"The event took place at 11am at the collectorate. The Resident Deputy District Collector Sandeep Mane, Sub-District Election Officer Vaishali Mane, Nayab Tehsildar Smital Yadav, Information Officer Nandkumar Waghmare, government employees and students of Vidya Prasarak Mandal and NKT College took part," he said.

Through the oath, people are urged to vote without being influenced by the ideas of religion, race, caste, society, language, or without succumbing to any temptation, the official added. PTI COR BNM