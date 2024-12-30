Thane's first mayor Satishchandra Pradhan cremated; Dy CM Shinde, Uddhav attend funeral

Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) Former Shiv Sena MP and first mayor of Thane Satishchandra Pradhan was cremated on Monday.

Pradhan passed away on Sunday at 87 at a hospital here due to age-related health issues.

The state funeral, which took place at Vaikund Dham, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, ministers Ganesh Shinde and Pratap Sarnaik, BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan and former MP Rajan Vichare.

The former Rajya Sabha member played a key role in forming the Shiv Sena alongside Bal Thackeray in 1966.

He expanded the party organisation in Thane city and district.

As the first mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pradhan was a key figure in the city's development. PTI COR BNM