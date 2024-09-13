Thanjavur-Vikravandi NH work will be completed in three months, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), Sep 13 (PTI) The work on the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam-Vikravandi national highway will be completed in three months and efforts were on to ensure more road infrastructure projects to Tamil Nadu, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing construction work at Cholapuram near Kumbakonam, he said funds were never a constraint and his Ministry was ready to allocate another Rs one lakh crore for road infrastructure development in the state where the Ministry had already spent Rs 2 lakh crore in the last decade.

He said the state government should ensure that land acquisition and other clearances were completed quickly.

Earlier, the Minister who arrived at Kumbakonam by a helicopter, went to the Jagannatha Perumal temple in Nathan Koil for darshan. PTI JSP ROH