Thanka Anki adorned on Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala ahead of Mandala Pooja

Sabarimala, Dec 26 (PTI) Poojas were held after the Thanka Anki (golden attire) was adorned on Lord Ayyappa at the Sabarimala sannidhanam here on Friday.

The Mandala Pooja, with the deity adorned in the golden attire, will be held on Saturday, a press release issued by the Sannidhanam Media Centre said.

The auspicious time for the ritual is between 10.10 am and 11.30 am.

The Sabarimala temple will close on Saturday night at 11 pm after the Harivarasanam and will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival.

The ceremonial procession carrying the Thanka Anki reached the Sabarimala sannidhanam on Friday evening ahead of the Mandala Pooja, the release said.

The Thanka Anki was adorned on the deity after it was brought in a traditional chariot procession and offered at the temple later in the evening, followed by Deeparadhana.

The Thanka Anki was offered by the Travancore Maharaja for the Mandala Pooja several years ago.

The journey carrying the Thanka Anki began from the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple on December 23, officials said.

On Friday, the procession resumed from the Perunadu Sastha Temple and passed through Laha Satra, Plappally, Nilakkal Temple and Chalakayam before reaching Pampa in the afternoon.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan greeted the procession at Pampa.

After a short halt, the procession moved forward and reached Sharankuthi by 5 pm.

From there, the Thanka Anki was taken to the sannidhanam with customary rituals, officials said.

After ascending the sacred eighteen steps, it was formally received by the Thantri and the Melshanthi at the Sopanam.

After ascending the sacred eighteen steps, it was formally received by the Thantri and the Melshanthi at the Sopanam.

The golden attire was then adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa, followed by Deeparadhana, which was attended by Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar, ADGP S Sreejith and other officials.