'Thanka Anki' procession commences; to reach Sabarimala on Dec 26

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 22 (PTI) A ceremonial procession carrying the 'Thanka Anki' (the golden attire), to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala for the auspicious Mandala Puja, commenced from the Aranmula Parthasarathy temple here on Tuesday.

The procession, carrying the 'anki" in a richly decorated chariot, was accompanied by a large number of devotees and officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Sabarimala shrine.

When the procession progressed through the traditional route, devotees gathered at various points to offer prayers and catch a glimpse of the attire. An elaborate security arrangement is also put in place throughout its journey to the hill temple.

Before reaching Sabarimala, the 'Thanka anki' would be accorded receptions at various temples en route.

Weighing 453 sovereigns, the 'Thanka anki' was a gift to Ayyappa from the Travancore royal family in the 1970s.

The procession is scheduled to reach the sannidhanam (temple complex) on December 26, ahead of the evening deeparadhana, TDB officials said.

The temple tantri (head priest) and melsanthi (chief priest) will jointly receive the golden attire and adorn it on the idol of Ayyappa in the evening.

The 'mandala puja' with the deity adorned in the 'anki', will be performed on the afternoon of December 27, TDB officials added.

The puja marks the culmination of the first leg of the nearly two-month-long annual pilgrimage season. PTI LGK ADB