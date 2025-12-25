Thanka Anki procession to reach Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Friday

Sabarimala, Dec 25 (PTI) The ceremonial procession carrying the Thanka Anki (golden attire) for Lord Ayyappa will reach the Sabarimala sannidhanam on Friday evening, ahead of the Mandala Pooja.

The Thanka Anki, which will be adorned on the deity, will be brought in a traditional chariot procession and offered at the temple later in the evening, followed by the Deeparadhana, the Sannidhanam Media Centre said in a release on Thursday.

The Mandala Pooja, with the deity adorned in the golden attire, will be held on Saturday. The auspicious time for the ritual is between 10.10 am and 11.30 am.

The Sabarimala temple will close on Saturday night at 11 pm after the Harivarasanam and will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival.

The Thanka Anki was offered by the Travancore Maharaja for the Mandala Pooja years ago. The journey carrying the Thanka Anki began from the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple on December 23, the release said.

On Friday, the procession will resume from the Perunadu Sastha Temple at 8 am and pass through Laha Satra, Plappally, Nilakkal Temple and Chalakayam before reaching Pampa at 1.30 pm.

After a short halt, it will proceed at 3 pm and is expected to reach Sharankuthi by 5 pm.

From there, the Thanka Anki will be taken to the sannidhanam with customary rituals.

After ascending the sacred eighteen steps, it will be formally received by the Thantri and the Melshanthi at the Sopanam.

The golden attire will then be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa, followed by Deeparadhana at 6.30 pm, the release added. PTI TGB TGB ROH