Thanks to Mumbai police's cyber helpline, Rs 1 cr saved in 24 hours

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) More than Rs 1 crore was saved in the last 24 hours due to action by the Mumbai police against online fraudsters after its 1930 cyber helpline received timely alerts, an official said on Sunday.

Thanks to the helpline, police teams intervened in multiple online fraud cases, including that of a "digital arrest" and prevented victims from losing Rs 1,01,58,727 in the last 24 hours, he said.

In 2024 so far, the amount saved from the clutches of cyber fraudsters stands at Rs 114 crore, the official informed. PTI ZA BNM