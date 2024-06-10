Thanks to proactive planning, no power crisis in state, says Karnataka Energy Ministry

Bengaluru, June 10 (PTI) With its strategic use of renewable energy (RE) and non-renewable energy resources, Karnataka has managed to meet its growing energy demand during the peak summer months, said state Energy Minister K J George on Monday.

Incidentally, the state’s power consumption between February and May this year scaled new heights, the minister said at a press conference.

“The peak demand stood at 17,220 MW on February 12. The highest average daily consumption in the state stood at 332 million units on April 5, showcasing the state's commitment to a sustainable energy future,” he added.

According to him, the state's success in managing the excess demand for power, owing to unprecedented heat waves, was possible through a combination of strategies such as increased generation capacity, renewable energy integration, efficient grid management, and demand-side management initiatives.

“It’s a testament to the state's proactive approach to energy planning and infrastructure development.” He also said to meet the energy demand, the government of Karnataka negotiated an exchange of surplus power with other states during specific hours.

“For instance, Karnataka swapped power with Uttar Pradesh during the pre-solar and post-solar hours to an extent of 300MW to 600MW from October 2023 to May. This power is to be returned to Uttar Pradesh from June 16 to September 30. A similar arrangement was made with Punjab for a quantum of 500MW of round the clock (RTC) power from November 2023. The same will be returned from June 16 to September 30,” added George. PTI/JR ROH