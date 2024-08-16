Thanksgiving: Karti Chidambaram gifts giant machete to temple

Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI) Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Friday gifted a giant machete to a temple in Sivaganga district fulfilling his vow to make the offering.

Karti Chidambaram presented the 20.5 feet long and approximately one foot wide 'Aruval' (machete) to the Maranadu Karuppar temple in his native Sivaganga district and worshipped at the shrine. He had vowed to gift the machete for his margin of victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post on 'X', Karti said: "Offered a 20.5 ft Aruval to the Maranadu Karuppar Temple in lieu of my 205664 margin of victory in the LS election from Sivaganga." It is a common cultural practice to present offerings/gifts to temples to mark fulfilment of solemn promises. PTI VGN KH