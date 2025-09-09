Delhi woman crashes Thar out of Mahindra showroom after purchasing it, lands on road below

New Delhi: A person accidentally drove a Mahindra Thar through a glass wall of the showroom in east Delhi's Preet Vihar right after purchasing it, police on Tuesday said. No one was hurt in the incident.

The owner of the car accidentally pressed the accelerator, while conducting a pooja after buying the vehicle Monday evening, an officer said.

"The owner accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the car to break through the glass wall of the showroom and fall to the ground. A motorcycle was also damaged," the officer said.

A video of the incident made rounds on social media, showing an overturned Thar on the ground and the shattered glass of the first flood showroom behind.