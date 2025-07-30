Thar driver arrested for attempt to murder of elderly person in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a driver, who was caught on video deliberately reversing a Thar vehicle at high speed and ramming an elderly man after his scooty collided with the SUV in Jammu.

The video went viral, drawing widespread criticism.

Sixty-five-year-old Kamal Kant, who was critically injured and is undergoing treatment in the ICU of Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, was shifted to a hospital in Chandigarh on Wednesday for specialised care.

"Accused Thar driver, namely Mannan Anand, son of Rajinder Anand, resident of Nanak Nagar, Jammu, who was absconding in the case of rash driving and attempt to murder, has been arrested by Police Station Gandhi Nagar," a police spokesperson said.

The viral video shows Mannan Anand reversing the Thar at high speed and hitting the victim again after the initial collision, sparking outrage on social media and calls for justice. The 20-year-old accused is believed to be a student.

The police have registered a case against the Thar driver under sections of attempt to murder, rash driving and endangering human life.

The incident occurred near the Green Belt park around 1.30 pm on Sunday, when a Mahindra Thar bearing registration number JK02DP-9594, being driven rashly from Gandhi Nagar towards Green Belt Park, collided with a scooty near Allora Textiles.

The scooty, which was coming from the opposite direction, was struck by the Thar, which was coming from the wrong side, resulting in injuries to the rider. The injured individual was shifted to GMC Hospital in Jammu by passers-by, while the Thar driver fled the spot, officials said.

The owner of the Thar was subsequently detained for questioning, while the driver had gone into hiding. PTI AB KSS KSS