Thar driver held for mowing down biker in Delhi's Moti Nagar

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly mowing down a man with his Thar SUV in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, police said on Sunday.

Amrinder Singh (25), a resident of Sudarshan Park, allegedly rammed his vehicle into the motorcycle of Bhikshu Lal (40). The biker died on the spot, the police said.

The incident occurred near the Sudarshan Park locality around midnight on Friday. Lal was found lying in a pool of blood after his two-wheeler was hit.

Following the crash, the SUV also collided with a truck before coming to a halt. The accused had initially fled the spot, abandoning his vehicle, but was later traced and apprehended, a senior officer said.

"The driver of the Thar has been taken into custody. Further legal proceedings are being carried out," The officer added.

The police said CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to establish the exact sequence of events. Initial inquiry suggested that Singh himself was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Earlier this month, a Thar SUV had run over two pedestrians near the 11 Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri, killing one person and grievously injuring another.