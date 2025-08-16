Thar mows down biker in Delhi; 2nd killing involving SUV in August

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a Thar SUV in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area late, police said on Saturday.

Bhikshu Lal was found lying in a pool of blood on Friday night after the SUV rammed into his two-wheeler near the Sudarshan Park locality. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot, police said.

According to investigators, the SUV driven by Amarinder Singh Sodhi also collided with a truck after hitting the motorcycle. Following the crash, the driver abandoned the vehicle on the roadside and fled, a senior police officer said.

“The driver of the Thar managed to escape immediately after the incident. A case has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused,” the officer said.

Officials said preliminary inquiries revealed that the vehicle is owned by Sodhi, who was also driving it when the incident occurred.

Lal’s body has been sent for a post-mortem after informing his family members, police said, adding that CCTV camera footage from the area is being scanned to piece together the exact chain of events.

Earlier in August, a pedestrian was killed and another grievously injured after a Thar SUV ran over them near the 11 Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri, raising concern about rash driving incidents involving such vehicles in the national capital. PTI SSJ ARI