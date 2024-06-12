Tharahai Cuthbert takes oath as Vilavancode MLA

Chennai, Jun 12 (PTI) Tharahai Cuthbert, the Congress candidate who won the Vilavancode assembly constituency bypoll, formally took the oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

Cuthbert won the April 19 election securing 91,054 votes, defeating her close rival V S Nanthini of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 40,174 votes.

At the Secretariat, Cuthbert took the oath of office in the presence of Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Chief Minister M K Stalin, senior DMK ministers and Congress leaders.

The bypoll to the Vilavancode constituency in Kanniyakumari district was necessitated following the resignation of former senior Congress MLA S Vijayadharani who joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI VIJ ANE