Tharoor article praising Kerala's growth: Congress questions it, CPI(M) welcomes

Malappuram/Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode, Feb 15 (PTI) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent article in an English daily, praising the entrepreneurial growth in Kerala under the LDF government, kicked off a political storm in the state on Saturday with his party questioning the basis of it, while the CPI(M) welcomed it.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan sparked the debate on the issue by questioning the basis for Tharoor's article and later Congress general secretary K C Venugopal too sought to know the context behind the Thiruvananthapuram MP's statements.

Tharoor responded to Satheesan's queries by remarking that the opposition leader should read the article and added that he wrote it based on the "facts, documents, figures and dates" as well as the Global Startup Ecosystem report and "Kerala's performance".

Later, Venugopal sought to know in what context the Congress MP made the statements in his article.

"I don't think he knows the reality in Kerala," he said, adding that there were no enterprises in the state that benefited the common people.

Venugopal also said that he will ask Tharoor in what context he made those statements in the article.

He also accused the Left government of "trying to escape from reality by hiding behind Tharoor's article".

As the Congress questioned the basis for Tharoor's article, the CPI(M) came to his defence by saying that the MP from Thiruvananthapuram only stated facts.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, in separate statements to the media, said that Tharoor's article was based on facts about the industrial and entrepreneurial growth in Kerala.

Govindan also congratulated the Congress MP and said that his article "rejects the UDF opposition's claims that there was no development happening in the state".

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too referred to Tharoor's article without naming him.

He said that a people's representative, "who understands things in detail, has clarified before the people the facts about the development in certain sectors of the state and how it is an example for the country and the world".

"He did not simply say so in a speech, but on the basis of facts and figures," the CM said while speaking at an event in Kozhikode district.

Meanwhile, Tharoor defended his article by saying that whenever the state government or the Centre has done something wrong, he has criticised it and therefore, by the same yardstick, when they do something good, it has to be praised.

He further said that the Left government during the last 18 months was working on improving entrepreneurship, investment and development in Kerala, which were things he has been saying the state needs for a long time.

"Kerala is at the top in ease of doing business. The ranking is not released by the CPI(M). We cannot turn a blind eye to that. We cannot bring politics into everything, especially where public interest is concerned.

"If we are serious about Kerala's future, we need to see things beyond our political leanings," the Congress MP said while speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He also said that all political parties should stand together on the issue of improving entrepreneurship, investment and development in the state.

Earlier in the day, addressing media at Perinthalmanna here, Satheesan said neither he nor the party knew the circumstances or statistics based on which the Congress MP wrote the article.

"The party can examine the circumstances or the statistics based on which he wrote it," he said.

Rejecting what Tharoor said about the industrial sector in Kerala, Satheesan claimed that the state did not have a good industrial environment.

"It needs to improve. We want it to improve," he said.

The opposition leader further said that he had recently questioned Rajeeve's claim that in the last three-and-a-half years, three lakh new enterprises were started in Kerala.

"If that was true, I asked him which were these 3 lakh new enterprises as there has to be a minimum of 2,000 such entities in every assembly constituency.

"Are there 2,000 such enterprises in Perinthalmanna? How about 500?" Satheesan asked.

He further said that small bakeries, garment shops or roadside stalls set up by Malayalees returning from abroad should not be counted as industrial enterprises in Kerala.

"So, we do not agree with the state government's claim," he said.

He said that the opposition was willing to help in establishing an excellent industrial environment in the state.

Later, Rajeeve welcomed Tharoor's article and said that the Congress MP's praise was for the state as a whole and not just the Left government or the chief minister.

"The opposition too can claim a share of that praise as a lot of developmental and entrepreneurial work has taken place in their constituencies," he said.

He also said that discussions related to the article should not be used for creating controversies as it would not be good for the state to create an impression that narrow disputes are taking place here when international companies and globally renowned entrepreneurs arrive in the state for the International Investors' Meet next week.