Tharoor criticises circulation of his cropped image with TMC MP Moitra, terms it 'cheap politics'

Kottayam, Oct 23 (PTI) Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor on Monday criticised the circulation of cropped images showing him with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, calling it an act of "cheap politics".

The Thiruvananthapuram MP clarified that he was present at Moitra's birthday party, attended by around 15 people, including his sister.

He said he was being trolled by displaying the cropped version of the image taken during the function.

"This is just cheap politics. It was the birthday party of that child. Well, she is not a child, but for me, she is like one. That MP is around 20 years younger to me.

"It was her birthday party, in which around 15 people, including my sister, participated. Instead of showing the full image, they are spreading the cropped one," Tharoor said.

He said he doesn't give importance to such trolls and is busy working for the people.

"They are spreading it as a private meeting, but then who clicked the picture," Tharoor asked.

Moitra had earlier said that she was "most amused" to see some personal photos of her being circulated on social media by "the BJP's troll sena".

"I like green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping -- show rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal's women live a life. Not a lie," she had posted on social media platform X. PTI CORR RRT RRT ANE