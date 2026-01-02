Tharoor defends Karnataka govt’s stand on Bengaluru demolition drive

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (PTI) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday defended the Karnataka government’s demolition drive in Bengaluru, saying that legal procedures were followed and alternative arrangements had been promised to the affected residents.

Speaking to reporters here, Tharoor said the land on which the houses were built belonged to the government.

“First, the land belonged to the government, and people were living there illegally. Second, it was a garbage dump and toxic waste had contaminated the water, so it was not a fit place for people to live,” he said.

Tharoor said notices had been issued to the residents before the demolition.

He said he did not see justice in politically projecting the issue only on the basis that the affected people were poor.

“The government has taken a decision to provide temporary accommodation and has promised permanent housing within five to six months,” he said.

According to Tharoor, since a solution has been found, there is no need to unnecessarily provoke the issue.

“There may be flaws in the shifting process and there can be differences of opinion on how it was done. But a promise has been given to find a solution,” he said.

Referring to court directions against so-called ‘bulldozer’ evictions, Tharoor said all actions must be carried out legally.

“The Karnataka government has done this, adhering to court directions. Notices were given, and in some cases they were issued multiple times before the demolition,” he said.

He added that he had not visited Karnataka and therefore had no right to give a definitive opinion, but said the matter should be understood by keeping all these facts in mind.

On the BJP’s victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which falls under his parliamentary constituency, Tharoor said he would raise certain related issues within the party.

He acknowledged that the BJP had worked for the victory and recalled that the party had gained an upper hand in Thiruvananthapuram city during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well.

“I had pointed this out then itself as a warning signal. There may have been shortcomings in taking our message to the voters, and we could not bring about any major changes in the last one-and-a-half years, which resulted in people continuing to vote for the BJP,” he said.

Tharoor said that after 45 years of LDF rule, people were desperate for a change and he had wanted leadership under former MLA K S Sabarinathan to come to power.

“But people chose another party. The desire for change must be taken into account,” he said.

He also said voter turnout in the local body elections was higher compared to previous polls as people were dissatisfied with the functioning of the corporation.

Responding to CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam’s remark that he was “half BJP”, Tharoor said he had heard such allegations many times before.

“People do not have the patience to read what I write or post on social media. They form opinions just by seeing headlines. If they read what I actually write, they will realise such criticisms are baseless,” he said. PTI TBA TBA ROH