Tharoor deletes FB poster calling CPI(M) 'cannibals' amid ongoing row

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) Amid ongoing controversy over his article praising the Left government in Kerala, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday withdrew a poster, reportedly from the KPCC, that he had shared on his Facebook page, which referred to the CPI(M) as "cannibals".

Hours after sharing the controversial poster commemorating Kripesh and Sarathlal, the Youth Congress workers who were killed in Periya in Kasaragod district, by CPI(M) workers five years ago, Tharoor made another post, sharing their photos but without any reference to the CPI(M).

The deleted poster had featured the photos of the two Youth Congress workers and read: "Our brothers who were murdered by CPI(M) cannibals." In the replacement post, alongside the victims' photos, the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote: "I bow in tribute to the memories of Sarath Lal and Kripesh. In a democratic political system, we must remember that violence can never be a solution to differences in opinion." The development comes as he has been under attack from the rank and file of the Congress in Kerala for his article praising the state's entrepreneurial growth under the Left government.

As the controversy over Tharoor's article continued, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said that he had spoken directly to the MP and given him "good advice." "Individuals can have their own opinions, but the party decides its official stance," Sudhakaran told reporters in Kasaragod, responding to a question about Tharoor's article.

When asked about certain leaders' demanding Tharoor to step down from the CWC, Sudhakaran said: "Let the party decide." "It is up to the high command to make that decision. The party is in the hands of capable leaders. There is no rebellion within the Congress," he added. PTI TGB TGB KH