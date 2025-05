Tharoor grateful for Operation Sindoor outreach role, Cong denies recommending him

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his elation after being chosen to be part of seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Tharoor, in a post on X, said, “I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!”

I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events.



When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting.



Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/b4Qjd12cN9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 17, 2025

The Congress on Saturday said it was asked by the government to submit names of four MPs for the all-party delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan and it nominated Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday morning, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan."

Yesterday morning, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 17, 2025

He said, "By noon yesterday May 16th, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi) wrote to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs giving the following names on behalf of the INC -- former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar."

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry earlier on Saturday said the all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

"In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month," it said.

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

While four of them are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, three are from the opposition INDIA bloc.

Each delegation may visit around five countries, sources said.

According to the ministry's statement, distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism."

In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united.

Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism.

A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences.@rsprasad @ShashiTharoor… pic.twitter.com/FerHHACaVK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 17, 2025

Sharing the ministry's statement, he said, "A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences."