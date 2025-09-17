Tharoor greets PM Modi on birthday, wishes 'continued success in service of nation'

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and wished him "continued success in the service of the nation".

"Wishing Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. May the year ahead be filled with good health, happiness, and continued success in the service of the nation," Tharoor said on X and shared pictures of him with PM Modi from the past.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also extended their greetings to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday.

Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, with a host of dignitaries and politicians lauding his leadership and the ruling BJP launching over-a-fortnight-long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark his birthday.

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drive, get togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2.