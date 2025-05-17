Tharoor in diplomatic outreach delegation: Cong frowns upon, accuses govt of playing politics with 'mischievous' mindset

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The selection of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to head a delegation abroad for diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor and his subsequent acceptance were frowned upon by his own party, which Saturday accused the government of playing politics with a "mischievous" mindset.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the confidence between the government and the principal Opposition party, which is normally there, has been shattered after the government asked the Congress to give names for all-party delegations abroad but named leaders of its own without consulting it.

On Tharoor's inclusion, Ramesh said, "'Congress mein hona aur Congress ka hona mein zameen-aasmaan ka antar hai (There is a difference between being in the Congress and of the Congress).'" Though the Congress nominated Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Amarinder Singh Raja Brar, the government announced that Opposition leaders Tharoor, Kanimozhi, Sanjay Jha and Supriya Sule and ruling alliance members Ravi Shankar Prasad, Baijayant 'Jay' Panda and Shrikant Shinde will lead the delegations to key partner countries to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a press conference, Ramesh also alleged that the entire diplomatic exercise is being done as the government's narrative stands punctured after Operation Sindoor was suddenly halted amid claims made by US President Donald Trump that he mediated between India and Pakistan to stop the hostilities.

He asserted that the issue of sending delegations abroad to put across India's viewpoint on terrorism should not be politicised as he questioned the government's intentions.

"I feel no honesty is left. They (the government) are playing games with a mischievous mindset," he said.

Noting that the Congress is playing by rules, he alleged that the BJP is targeting "the bodyline", drawing parallels with cricket where bodyline bowling is considered against the rules.

The opposition party's attack came after Tharoor, not part of the four leaders nominated by the Congress, was named by the government to head a delegation.

Accepting the nomination, Tharoor said in a post on X, "I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation's point of view on recent events." "When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!" he added.

Asked about Tharoor's inclusion, Ramesh said that in a democratic system, when individual MPs are sent as part of an official delegation, MPs must seek the concurrence of the party.

If the government wants to send him as part of a delegation, the MP should be asking the party, he added.

"The Congress is like the mighty Ganga, which has many tributaries. Some of them dry up and some get polluted," Ramesh said but ducked questions on whether there would be any action against Tharoor.

"You (government) cannot include names of MPs (in delegations) without consulting the party," he said, adding "All of us belong to the party but they (government) need to consult the LoPs." According to normal practice and a good democratic system, when MPs are sent on official delegations, they should seek the concurrence of the party concerned, he further said.

Ramesh asserted the Congress sent those four names as sought by the government and there will be no change of its nominees.

"Asking for four names, being given four names and not considering those names is dishonesty on the part of the government. We will not change these four names," he said.

"The ball is in the government's court now," he said, adding no names were discussed during Union minister Kiren Rijiju's conversation with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP, on the other hand, questioned the Congress' choice of leaders for the delegations and wondered if it was because it thought Tharoor outshines the party high command.

The names of some other senior Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid and Manish Tewari have also come out as being part of the government's diplomatic missions, but Ramesh did not answer on any of them.

Ramesh also said Khurshid was approached by the government and he informed them that the party has to decide.

He also accused the government of playing "Narad Muni politics".

He claimed that on the one side the BJP is accusing Congress leaders as "Gaddar" and "anti nationals" and on the other hand asking it to join them as part of all-party delegations abroad.

"This is not politics of honesty, but of opportunism," he claimed.

He said it is "dishonest" and "downright mischievous" to ask the Congress for names when in all probability, they had decided the names even before that.

Ramesh also alleged that the whole delegation exercise is a "diversionary and cosmetic exercise".

He said the "vishwaguru" narrative is finished.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave no reply to letters by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor, suddenly one got to hear of the multi-party delegations, which shows that the government's narrative is punctured, Ramesh claimed.

"The one who did not come for all-party meetings, did not call a special session, did not break silence on US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State (Marco) Rubio's claims, announces multi-party delegations," Ramesh said, taking a swipe at Modi.

According to Ramesh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju called Kharge and Gandhi on Friday morning and asked them to give the names of four leaders.

"By 12:30 on May 16, Rahul Gandhi wrote to Kiren Rijiju and gave the four names," he said, adding that in diplomacy, some things are done in confidence but it was surprising to see a government's press release today.

"I can't say what will happen. We were asked to give names with the confidence that the government is asking us for names honestly and not mischievously," he added.

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Saturday said, "The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism." The ministry's statement said distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism." Sharing the ministry's statement, he said, "A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences." PTI ASK/SKC ZMN