Tharoor-led Par panel on external affairs has '360-degree view' on India-China relations

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A parliamentary panel on Wednesday discussed India-China relations and had a "360-degree view" on subjects like trade, border issues, strategic concerns and the way forward.

Several non-official witnesses and experts have appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and submitted their views and suggestions on the Sino-Indian relations.

Tharoor said very high-quality evidences were provided by the experts and those who have lots of experience on China.

"We are really trying to expand our understanding of the issues in this relationship before we write the report," he said, reminding that the discussions of the panel remain confidential.

Asked whether the committee discussed India's current relations with China, the Congress leader said all the issues were discussed at the meeting.

Tharoor said they discussed the border, trade relations, strategic concerns and China's presence in the neighbourhood.

"You can imagine, there is not an issue which is not in the interest of the committee. We had a 360-degree view on India-China relations," he said.

Asked about the way forward, Tharoor said, "We got their suggestions, we will see how we can proceed."