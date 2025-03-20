Tharoor 'strong fighter' against fascist forces, an asset for UDF: IUML MP

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Asserting that Shashi Tharoor is a "very strong fighter" against fascist forces, IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer on Thursday said the Congress leader is an asset for the UDF in Kerala and there should be no confusion that he will stand strongly with the Congress.

In an interview with PTI, Basheer said stories are fabricated over some statement of Tharoor or the other but people should not think that he will become a dissident as "we believe he will stand strongly with the Congress" and have a "prominent role" in that party.

Asked if Tharoor could be a chief ministerial probable in Kerala, the Malappuram MP said that is for the Congress to decide and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was not party to any such matters.

Basheer's remarks come after Tharoor conceded that he was left with an "egg on his face" in opposing India's stance when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

Tharoor has said that due to the policy that was adopted by the government, the country is now in a position where it can make a difference for lasting peace.

His approval of the government's policy on the Russia-Ukraine evoked praise from the BJP with the saffron party's Kerala unit president K Surendran saying he has always admired the candour of the Congress MP.

Tharoor was also at the centre of a row a few weeks ago over his article in an English-language daily praising the entrepreneurial growth in Kerala under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The comments had kicked off a political storm last month, with the Congress questioning its basis and the CPI(M) welcoming it. Tharoor later clarified that he did not praise the CPI(M)-led government but highlighted the state's progress in the start-up sector.

Asked about Tharoor's role in the Kerala assembly polls next year, Basheer said, "His role in the state elections is very important because he has been very helpful (in the past)...he is a very knowledgable person, people like him...if people fabricate stories over some statement of his, he is not responsible. He still stands strongly with the Congress." Tharoor is a very strong fighter against the fascist forces, Basheer asserted and pointed out that the Thiruvananthapuram MP has written very good books on the bad performance of the BJP.

"There should be no confusion...people should not think that he will become a dissident, we believe he will stand strongly with the Congress, he will have a prominent role in the Congress," the IUML's floor leader in the Lok Sabha said, dismissing talk about Tharoor's reported disgruntlement with the party as a "media creation".

Basheer said Tharoor's performance is very good and he is an asset for the UDF no doubt about that, the IUML leader said.

On whether the UDF will project a chief ministerial face before the assembly polls, Basheer said, "We have not discussed that point. We will have a discussion when elections near." He expressed confidence that in the forthcoming assembly elections, the UDF is coming to power because people are fed up with this LDF administration in the face of the financial crisis, killings and other such issues.

"We will come back again. The Congress-IUML relations are age-old and very strong. The CPI(M) keeps taking a dramatic approach and nobody can trust them. As far as the alliance with the Congress is concerned we are happy with the alliance. We will continue it as cordially as it is now," he said.

On the infighting in the Congress in its Kerala unit, Basheer said there may be difference of opinion on many things but that does not mean that there is a divide.

"In a democratic party, there may be different opinions but we are not afraid of it. If there is difference of opinion it does not mean that they are taking a strong stand against the unity of the Congress. The Congress will stand united. Those thinking that they can take advantage and the Congress is divided, it will not happen," he said.

The United Democratic Front is an alliance largely comprising the Congress and IUML, besides other small parties, in Kerala. PTI ASK ZMN