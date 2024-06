New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Tharoor, MP from Thiruvananthpuram, took oath in English while holding a copy of the Constitution.

"Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan," he said concluding his oath.

Five Lok Sabha MPs, including two independents who are in jail, are yet to take oath. PTI GJS GJS DV DV