Tharoor writes to Railway Minister, calls for special trains to get Keralites home for holidays

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to arrange special trains from cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram so that Keralites working and living outside the state can return home for the holidays.

In his letter to Vaishnaw, Tharoor said the festive season witnesses a significant increase in travel as people return home to celebrate with their families.

He stressed the need for special train services from major cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram during the upcoming holidays, Christmas and New Year.

"Regular train-services often face excessive demand, leading to overbooked trains and inconvenience for passengers. Many travellers, including students, professionals and families, are unable to secure tickets due to this surge," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"To address this issue and provide relief to travellers, I humbly request the Ministry of Railways to arrange special trains between these cities and Thiruvananthapuram during this period," Tharoor said.

These additional services will not only alleviate passenger traffic but also ensure safe and comfortable travel for all, he added.

"Your prompt consideration of this request will greatly benefit numerous citizens and make their festive season more joyous," Tharoor said. PTI ASK AS AS