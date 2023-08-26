'The Arboreal Haven': Art exhibition draws inspiration from oral narratives of Gond-Pardhan community

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A new art show by artist Mayank Kumar Shyam here offers insights into the rich cultural tapestry of the Gond-Pardhan community of Madhya Pradesh.

Organised by Inherited Arts Forum Gallery, 'The Arboreal Haven' showcases the traditional oral narratives of the tribal community through an amalgamation of Gond art and Shyam's contemporary artistic expression.

Through his art, Shyam has reimagined these narratives that have been an integral part of his upbringing. His featured works depict a story, where a bird's benevolence towards a tree leads to a harmonious coexistence, blessed by the gods themselves.

"The exhibition derives its name, 'The Arboreal Haven', from the narrative's heartwarming account of the relationship between the bird and the tree.

"Just as the tree flourished and bore fruits due to the bird's compassion, this exhibit seeks to nourish the tradition of storytelling while celebrating the artistic journey that has transformed these tales into mesmerising visual art forms," the organisers said.

The stories, deeply rooted in the performative traditions of the Pardhan community, are skillfully transformed by Shyam into contemporary visual expressions, a marriage of tradition and innovation, they added.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 25. PTI MAH RB RB