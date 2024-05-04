'The Book of You': The story of life told by a hundred ravens

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Businessman Manoj Jain mixes prose and art to explore karma, the human mind, the past and the future in his new book "The Book of You as Told by a Hundred Ravens".

The book addresses, what he calls, universal questions.

"There is no real outline of a situation being addressed - the words are intended for you to relate to your own personal lives and dilemmas," he says.

According to Jain, there is a wanderer, a seeker within each of us.

"This book is for the wanderer within each one of us. It can either be read sequentially or any page can be opened randomly to hear the message from the ravens for you, at that moment of time," he suggests.

The book has artwork by Jain, all conceptual and abstract.

"When I'm not immersed in the world of business, I find solace and inspiration within the pages of fiction," he says.

"The Book of You" invites readers to delve into the depths of the human psyche, exploring themes of karma, personal growth, and the interconnectedness of life.

There was an old man who died leaving behind his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the wealthiest man in the village, and the entire community had come to mourn. The old man lived in a house that had a very big garden.

Close by, there was a large tree, home to many birds, including a hundred ravens. The old man always fed them grains and gave fresh water. After his death, the family had kept a large bag of bird food to be scattered near the tree but in the midst of the rituals, they forgot to feed the birds.

Though one of the sons wanted to get rid of the birds another told that they should be allowed to be where they are. A great-grandson of the old man who was just seven years fed the birds and continued to do so every day.

The oldest of the ravens too wanted to leave the place and go somewhere else. Then they saw the little boy approaching, his small hands holding a bag of bird food. The old raven croaked to the tribe again.

"Today we will offer our thanks to the old man who kept food for us everyday. Before we pick up our food from the ground, we must each give a special piece of wisdom to the boy." A young raven then said, "But he will not understand our language for we speak different tongues." Yet another bird from the tribe said, "He is too young for words of wisdom. Will he comprehend the meaning of our messages?" The old raven sighed and then smiled sagely. "We speak from the universal energy within, timeless, ageless, young and ancient at the same time. It transcends language and age so his energy will grasp our messages." The other birds nodded at the words of the old raven and thus began "the words of hundred ravens". PTI ZMN RB RB