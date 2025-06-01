The crown will make dreams impactful: Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) With her Miss World crown and sash, Opal Suchata Chuangsri believes she can make dreams impactful.

Speaking to PTI Videos on Saturday night after she was crowned, Chuangsri said, “Now that I got the Miss World title with the Crown and the sash, I have a chance to make the purposes of other people come true and be impactful. So, that's what I'll be doing with the Miss World organization for one year.” Chuangsri also said Thailand has been waiting for more than 72 years for a Miss World crown.

“My people in Thailand, we've been waiting for the first Miss World crown for more than 72 years, and I couldn't believe that it would be my honor to bring back home our first crown. And I feel very proud, not only of myself, but also with my people and my team, because these are the reasons why I'm here,” said Chuangsri.

Chuangsri also said she will treasure her moments in India. “I was just talking to my friends that I don't want to leave this place, because with where we're staying, with the people, with the food and everything, we are so happy to be here. It was a wonderful journey. I have made a lot of memories with everyone here,” said Chuangsri.

The 72nd Miss World said although she will be working on her own Beauty With A Purpose project, she will also try to support the projects of other contestants during her tenure.

“My project focuses on breast cancer awareness and women's health, but like I said, as I am Miss World, I have more opportunity to be supporting other projects as well. I wouldn't want to choose: if I get the chance to support all, I want to support all,” added Chuangsri.

Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje was crowned First Runner-Up, Poland’s Maja Klajda Second Runner-Up and the Third Runner-Up went to Aurelie Joachim of Martinique.

India is hosting Miss World for the third time. First ever Miss World pageant was held in Bengaluru in 1996, two years after Aishwarya Rai won the crown in 1994 and last year, Delhi and Mumbai hosted the 71st Miss World. PTI JR ROH