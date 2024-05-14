'The Cult of Consciousness': Exhibition spotlights five South Asian artists

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Works of five contemporary South Asian artists, including Pakistan's Ahsan Memon and Sri Lanka's Sivasubramaniam Kajendran, are showcased here at the ongoing exhibition, 'The Cult of Consciousness'.

The 10-day art exhibition, currently underway at Alliance Française, explores the intricate relationship between art, perception, and the human mind through various mediums.

Curated by Arjun Sawhney and Arjun Butani, founder-gallerists of 'Pristine Contemporary', the exhibition prompts viewers to ponder themes of self-awareness, mindfulness, and introspection, inviting contemplation on the interconnectedness of humanity.

"Art has an unparalleled ability to illuminate the depths of human consciousness, inviting us to explore the uncharted territories of our minds. The 'Cult of Consciousness' exhibition transcends boundaries, inviting viewers to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and introspection.

"It aims to reawaken our senses, inspire contemplation, and foster a deeper connection with our own consciousness," Sawhney said in a statement.

While Kajendran's 'The Cords of Attachment' explores the powerful bonds of family and heritage, emphasising the importance of understanding and honouring our roots and connections; Memon's 'Meditations' embodies feelings of calmness and inner peace, promoting overall well-being and emotional balance.

South Africa's Shakil Solanki, Oman's Haneen Al Moosawi and India's Varad Ajay Bang are the other artists whose works, 'Material and Matter', 'The Wondering and Wandering Mind' and 'Maya', respectively, have been featured in the exhibition.

The show will come to a close on May 19. PTI MG MAH MAH