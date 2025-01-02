'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' to kick off Aadyam's 7th season in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The seventh season of Aadyam Theatre will return in the national capital with the adaptation of English novelist Mark Haddon’s acclaimed work "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" on January 11 and 12.

The play, directed by well-known theatre director Atul Kumar, reimagines Mark Haddon’s acclaimed work in an Indian setting. It was originally adapted for stage by Simon Stephens and won several accolades, including Olivier Awards and Tony Awards.

"We are thrilled to kick off Season 7 of Aadyam Theatre in Delhi with the play. The adaptation moves the setting from London to Mumbai, bringing the story closer to home. This cultural proximity will give audiences a deeper connection and relatability with the characters and their world.

"The play is innovatively crafted to take a deep dive into the nuances of family, relationships and the inner workings of the young person’s curious mind. It celebrates the human spirit, determination, and hope -- qualities that promise to strike a chord with the audience,” Kumar of 'The Company Theatre' said in a statement.

The story delves into the life of Christopher Bonne, a fifteen-year-old child who is on a mission to unearth the truth about Mrs Pinto’s dog’s death.

It is an exploratory tale of not just solving this mystery of the wicked act but also knowing about Christopher’s world that he inhabits and how he interacts with this world around and within.

The production boasts of an ensemble cast including actor Dheer Hira in the lead role. Jaimini Pathak, Dilnaz Irani Shivani Tanksale, Salone Mehta, Harssh Singh, Vidushi Chadha, and Abhay Kaul will also be seen playing prominent roles in the play.

The seventh season of Aadyam Theatre, which will conclude in September, will feature five distinct plays, each offering a unique story and vision, showcasing a rich diversity of themes and perspectives. PTI MG RB RB