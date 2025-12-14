'The Dig': New book explores Keeladi excavation and India's contested origins

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) An upcoming book, titled "The Dig: Keeladi and the Politics of India's Past" by debut author Sowmiya Ashok, delves into the long-standing debate over India's origins.

Since its discovery in 2014, the Keeladi excavation has become one of India’s most contested digs -- hailed by some as proof of an urban civilization in South India and dismissed by others as political mythmaking.

Blending sharp insight with humour, "The Dig", published by Hachette India under its 'John Murray' imprint, aims to reveal how political battles over science and history continue to shape our understanding of India’s past. It is scheduled for release on December 23.

‘I was fascinated by how deeply the Keeladi excavations resonated with Tamil people, and how it became a symbol of preserving the country’s diversity amid growing homogenising efforts. My book explores how our origin stories are far more complex than we imagine, and I’ve tried to bring that complexity to life through diverse voices from across the country. 'The Dig' is an easy read, with a little bit of my humour thrown in," said the Chennai-based journalist-author in a statement.

The book follows the chance discovery of the ancient settlement and the political controversy that followed. Ashok's narrative spans early Iron Age sites in Tamil Nadu, the Harappan-era settlement of Rakhigarhi in Haryana, and the vanished port city of Muziris in Kerala.

According to the publisher, her journey includes conversations with "archaeologists while sweating under the scorching sun, clings to rickety platforms at a roaring jallikattu arena, and even tastes ancient pottery at an excavation site".

Keeladi, situated around 12 kilometres from Madurai along the Vaigai River, has undergone several excavation phases since 2014, led by both the Archaeological Survey of India and the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology.

The book, priced at Rs 799, is currently available for pre-order online. PTI MG MG MG