'The Engineering of Rubble' showcases works by contemporary European artists

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) An ongoing group exhibition here is featuring 18 works by 11 contemporary European artists, exploring fragmentation, imperfection, and endurance as dynamic aspects of the creative process.

"The Engineering of Rubble", currently on display at Thapar Contemporary, examines how meaning emerges from the fractured and unfinished, embracing disorder as a process rather than seeking closure.

It is curated by Jasone Miranda-Bilbao and Vaibhav Raj Shah.

"'The Engineering of Rubble’ brings together practices that work with fracture, pause and repetition as ways of thinking. The exhibition is not concerned with resolving what is broken, but with staying with it -- allowing form and meaning to unfold through time, attention and material presence," Miranda-Bilbao said in a statement.

The exhibition brings together works by Ali Glover, Ana Genovés, Charo Garaigorta, Damien Meade, Ian Dawson, Ian Gouldstone, Katrin Hanusch, Mike Marshall, Oona Grimes, Robin Megannity and Sarah Staton.

The participating artists foreground practices that resist spectacle, favouring patience, reconsideration and sustained looking.

According to the organisers, meaning emerges through pauses, fractures, and the accumulation of gestures, where form is continuously becoming rather than arriving at closure.

Ashish Thapar, founder of Thapar Contemporary, said the exhibition brings together practices from Europe that resist certainty and closure.

"'The Engineering of Rubble’ brings together contemporary practices emerging from Europe that resist certainty and closure. By creating a context for these artists in India, the exhibition reflects an interest in attentiveness -- allowing ideas and materials to remain open, and meaning to emerge gradually through process, material and time rather than through resolution," he added.

The art show will come to a close on April 4.