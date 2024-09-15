The forced resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as SC clips CM’s power

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement about his resignation was not out of his own will but under what many perceive as duress from the Supreme Court of India.

Despite granting him bail, the conditions imposed by the Supreme Court severely restricted his administrative functions. If effect, while the court could not directly ask him to step down, it clipped his powers as a CM and that led to his resignation.

Kejriwal was barred from visiting his office, signing official files unless absolutely necessary, and from commenting on the case or interacting with witnesses.

These conditions effectively rendered him incapable of performing his duties as Chief Minister, leading to widespread speculation about the court's intention regarding his resignation.

The judiciary's reluctance to explicitly demand his resignation was grounded in constitutional principles, questioning whether a court could force an elected leader to step down. Yet, the practical implications of the bail conditions left Kejriwal with little choice but to resign, as continuing in office would mean governance in name only.

While Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party will claim it as a sacrifice similar to his first resignation after a month of taking over as Delhi CM with the help of Congress, the voters of BJP and Congress know that it was the Supreme Court behind his resignation.

However, restricting Kejriwal from performing his duties as chief minister is expected to clarify the case for voters who have any doubts about it.

Kejriwal's decision is also being seen as strategic, allowing him to reposition himself as a victim of political vendetta, potentially rallying more support against what he and his party described as the central government's authoritarian tendencies.