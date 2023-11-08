'The Golden Touch': Autobiography of Kalyan Jewellers MD TS Kalyanaraman to release this month

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The autobiography of noted businessman TS Kalyanaraman, the founder of Kalyan Jewellers, "The Golden Touch", will hit the stands this month, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The book, to be released under PRHI's business imprint, captures the inspirational journey of Kalyanaraman, who set up one of the largest jewellery stores in the country -- a Rs 25,000 crore behemoth employing over 8,000 people.

"Through 'The Golden Touch', I intended to unveil the essence of Kalyan Jewellers' narrative. This autobiography reflects my journey and the perseverance intrinsic to Indian entrepreneurship. I hope that readers find inspiration in the story of a small-town dreamer turned entrepreneur. 'The Golden Touch' stands as a testament to the limitless possibilities in the world of Indian enterprise," said the septuagenarian in a statement.

It traces Kalyanaraman's journey as an entrepreneur, touching upon his family's business legacy that dates back to 1912 and moving forward to his personal experience of creating the famous jewellery brand at the age of 46. He offers an elaborative perspective on daring to dream big, overcoming obstacles and building a successful homegrown business empire in a global environment.

"Kalyan Jewellers is a ubiquitous brand, synonymous with festivity and value. It is a great pleasure to bring out the fascinating journey of how this behemoth was built and helmed by the inspiring figure of Mr Kalyanaraman," said Radhika Marwah, executive editor at PRHI.

The book, priced at Rs 699, is currently available for pre-order online. PTI MG MAH MAH