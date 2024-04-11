'The Kerala story' based on true narrative, says Meenakshi Lekhi

Kozhikode, Apr 11 (PTI) BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday claimed that the controversial movie 'The Kerala story' was based on a true narrative and she expected neither the LDF nor the UDF to accept it as they were "willingly or unwillingly supporting the Hamas appeasement rally" in Kozhikode.

Addressing the media here as part of the election campaigning, Union Minister Lekhi also asked the organisers of the 'Palestine solidarity event' who they were trying to please with the rally.

"The Kerala story is based on a true narrative. There is a High Court judgement. Those people who suffered are alive. I don't expect the LDF or the UDF to accept the story for the simple reason that they are the ones who were willingly or unwillingly supporting the Hamas appeasement rally in Kozhikode.

"Hamas is a foreign body engaged outside the country. Who are you trying to please by trying to arrange a rally in the city? What was the plan? Who are you satisfying," she asked.

Many pro-Palestine rallies were held in Kerala organised by the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led UDF.

When asked about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against the opposition leaders, Lekhi said it was because they were engaged in "corrupt practices".

"ED action is because they (opposition leaders) were engaged in corrupt practices. ED is like a finance police," she said.

Lekhi said that in fact, the question should be why the ED was not acting when the Opposition parties were in power.

She also criticised the Left government in Kerala and said the state and the people were suffering due to poor financial management.

"Since 2014, there is an increase of 260 percent of tax share to the state government and a 400 percent increase in grants allocated to the state. What happened to that money? In spite of higher remittances from abroad and higher devolution of funds from the Centre, the Kerala government goes bankrupt," Lekhi claimed.

She said the state government should have been more careful while spending the funds.

"The state government in Kerala was mismanaging the funds for the development of the state and all the development we can see has been contributed by a very very generous and also law-abiding central government," she claimed.

She said the BJP was going to perform well in the polls and get seats from Kerala as "Congress was no replacement for the Communists".

"The LDF and UDF are engaged in corruption when it comes to cooperative banks. A complete mismanagement of funds," she said.

The Lok Sabha polls in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4. PTI RRT RRT SDP