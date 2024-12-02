The land in Munambam is not Waqf property: V D Satheesan

Kochi, Dec 2 (PTI) Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan asserted on Monday that the disputed land in Munambam is not Waqf property and vowed that eviction will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Addressing the residents who have been publicly protesting at Munambam for the 51st day, Satheesan said: "It is only the Waqf Board, appointed by the state government, that claims that the land belongs to Waqf.” “The Congress-led UDF has demanded a permanent solution to resolve the issue.

Satheesan further said, “Land where people reside, where certain conditions apply, and land sold after collecting payment cannot be classified as Waqf property. Considering these factors, the Munambam land does not fall under Waqf jurisdiction. Hence, the local residents have full rights to it.” Attempts were made to portray the land issue in Munambam as a conflict between Christians and Muslims, he alleged.

In response, the UDF leadership, including Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihad Thangal and Deputy Leader of Opposition P K Kunhalikutty, engaged in discussions with various Muslim organizations.

A meeting of Muslim organizations, convened by Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in Kozhikode, expressed unanimous support for the residents of Munambam.

It is a matter of pride that all Muslim organizations in Kerala stood in solidarity with the local community of Munambam, he stated.

Satheesan along with UDF MLAs and MPs from the Ernakulam district visited the protesters to express solidarity.

In the coastal village of Munambam, in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged the Waqf Board was unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite the people holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

Though the CPI(M)-led LDF government appointed a judicial commission as part of its efforts to resolve the issue the local people are continuing their strike in Munambam.

The UDF stands firmly with the people of Munambam and will expand this strike, the Leader of Opposition said. "As a political movement, we will work alongside the people of Munambam to find a permanent solution to this issue and not allow anyone to exploit this situation to create divisions," he added.

Claiming that the matter could be resolved in 10 minutes, the Opposition Leader said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resolved a similar issue related to farmers’ land there, by issuing a special order and the Kerala government can also resolve the issue here on the same model. PTI ARM ARM ADB