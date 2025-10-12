The long distance to democracy: Migrant workers' political passion meets harsh reality

Kochi: Bipesh Kumar Yadav fills a motorcycle's tank at a petrol pump in Alappuzha, but his mind is over a thousand miles away, fixed on the upcoming election in his home state of Bihar.

A staunch supporter of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, politics is a constant thread in his life as a migrant worker.

Yet, this year, his support will not be marked by a vote.

Like countless others from Bihar working in Kerala, the journey home to cast his ballot is a trip he simply cannot afford to make.

“I joined work here only a month ago. Asking for leave now would not be appropriate. But four of my colleagues are going home next week to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja and to vote,” he said.

Asked about the main issues in the election, Yadav, who hails from Araria district , said employment remains the biggest concern.

"Young people in Bihar have to migrate to other states for jobs. There are not enough opportunities in our state. I have already worked in two other states before coming here,” he said.

Migrant workers from Bihar are fewer in Kerala than in states such as Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Unlike workers from West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, migrants from Bihar in Kerala are mostly employed in heavy and medium industries, said Benoy Peter, co-founder and executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID).

CMID carries out studies on internal migration and works to improve the quality of life of migrant workers.

Peter said that migrants from Bihar usually return home during Chhath Puja every year.

“Though their numbers are relatively low in Kerala, a majority of them are skilled workers engaged in construction, and heavy and medium industries. Many Muslim workers from Bihar are employed in footwear and apparel manufacturing units in north Kerala,” he said.

He added that this time, a larger number of migrant workers from Bihar are expected to travel home to cast their votes.

“Scheduling the election close to Chhath Puja helps ensure that voters working in other states can return home to vote. There are also concerns about the SIR, especially among Muslim voters from Bihar. Even though they do not celebrate Chhath Puja, many will still return to ensure they can vote,” Peter said.

He noted that construction and industrial units in Kerala usually face labour shortages during Chhath Puja. “This time, the shortage could be more severe, as more workers are likely to return home for the festival and the polls,” he added.

Surprisingly, several migrant workers demand anonymity to share their opinions, fearing consequences.

A worker from Aurangabad district, who lives in Aluva with his family, said he would be returning home next week to vote. Requesting anonymity, he said he supports the BJP. He wants the BJP to rule the state single-handedly and have the party's Chief Minister.

“I am a strong follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bihar has suffered from corruption under JD(U) and RJD rule. It will end only when the BJP gains full power. I hope that happens this time,” he said.

Train reservations from Kerala to Bihar are currently on the waiting list until mid-November, as per the Railway online booking platforms.

Another worker from Bihar, who is from the muslim community and employed in Aluva, said he too plans to vote, but his ticket is still on the waiting list.

“There will be a heavy rush as most workers are returning for Chhath Puja and the elections. I hope the railways will run special trains. Otherwise, I may have to travel for two days in the general coach without a seat,” he said.