The more we learn about Constitution, the more it will turn us towards nationalism: VP Dhankhar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) The more we learn about the Constitution, which gives us our fundamental rights, the more we will turn towards nationalism, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Saturday.

Addressing the inauguration event of the Constitution Awareness Year celebrations, he also said people must think of nationalism as their biggest religion, above politics and personal interests, and perform their duties in the face of challenges.

"There is a challenge before the country. By getting funds from outside, the democratic system is being made unholy. The persons of their (donors) choice is made to win polls. This is dangerous and cannot be tolerated," the VP said in an apparent reference to the recent revelations of alleged USAID funding to raise voter turnout in India.

"Awareness of our Constitution is what is of utmost need today. Our Constitution creators were ascetics who fought for the country's Independence. They wanted to create a Constitution that would meet the expectations of all. They resolved challenges through meaningful dialogue, high level of debate and not through boycotts. They never let the prestige of the temple of democracy go down," Dhankhar said.

In an apparent reference to disruptions in parliamentary proceedings, the VP said people will have no way to get their issues resolved through discussions if Houses are not allowed to run.

"Why is there stress on the temples of democracy when dialogue can resolve every problem? Elected representatives must perform their duties faithfully, think of nationalism as their religion and Indianness as their identity," he asserted.

He said Constitution Day was being celebrated for the last 10 years to make the new generation aware that the country got freedom due to supreme sacrifices as well as to make them remember basic rights and democratic duties.

Observing the day is also important to remember the "darkest hour" when Emergency was declared on June 25,1975 by the then Indira Gandhi government, leading to trampling of fundamental rights of citizens, he said.

"Nine High Courts of the country in one voice said fundamental rights cannot be put on hold during Emergency. But the Supreme Court overturned the decisions of these nine courts and said the government will decide till when Emergency will be in force. Hence, to ensure the new generation remembers, June 25 is observed as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas," Dhankhar said.

"The more we learn about the Constitution, the more it will turn us towards nationalism. The Constitution has given us fundamental rights. But these fundamental rights should be nurtured," he said.

Besides the signatures of those who took part in its drafting, the Constitution has 22 demonstrative images, including that of Satyamev Jayate, bull seal of Harappa Mohenjodaro, Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya after his victory over unrighteousness, Lord Krishna, Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, all of which describe the country's 5000-year-old culture, the VP pointed out.

Only the Parliament and in some cases the state assemblies have the right to make changes to the Constitution, he said.

"No one else has this right, not even the judiciary. If there is need to make a definition, then the Supreme Court can keep its view on it," he opined. PTI AW BNM