The night Salman, SRK ended their feud at Baba Siddique's iftar party

New Delhi: NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on Saturday, is remembered by the country largely for his famous picture with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan back in 2013.

It was the iftar event where two of Bollywood's biggest titans ended their much-publicised feud.

The feud between Khans had been the talk of the town since 2008 following a heated argument at Katrina Kaif's birthday party. For years, their rift was a subject of endless speculation and media coverage with fans and industry insiders alike hoping for a reconciliation.

Baba Siddique, known for his political acumen and social gatherings, had been hosting grand iftar parties during Ramadan, which became a confluence of Bollywood, politics, and business. However, the 2013 iftar party at a luxurious hotel in Mumbai became legendary for reasons beyond its opulence.

The evening was like any other high-profile event until the moment everyone had unknowingly been waiting for occurred. As the party progressed, amidst traditional delicacies and the spirit of Ramadan, Baba Siddique orchestrated what many describe as a diplomatic coup in Bollywood.

The highlight of the evening was when Salman and Shah Rukh, prompted by Siddique, came face to face. In a moment filled with anticipation, the two Khans embraced warmly, signalling the end of their cold war.

This hug wasn't just a personal gesture but a public declaration of peace captured by cameras and instantly making headlines.

Post-reconciliation, there was a noticeable increase in their mutual public appearances, and although direct collaborations in films didn't immediately follow, the industry felt a thaw in what was once a frosty divide.

Baba Siddique's role in this reconciliation cannot be understated. His iftar party provided the perfect backdrop for this significant moment. Siddique, with his affable nature and political tact, managed to bring the two under one roof.

His parties were known for such unexpected but welcome outcomes.

While Baba Siddique continued to host his iftar parties, none perhaps had as dramatic an effect as that of 2013. Salman and Shah Rukh have since maintained a cordial relationship, occasionally appearing together at events, much to the delight of their fans.