'The Pineapple Orchestra': Symbol of colonialism gives way to music, conversations at Serendipity Arts Festival

Panaji, Dec 21 (PTI) When artist Savinder Bual picked the colonial trail of the humble pineapple in 2018 and decided to integrate it into her art project, she knew it would go beyond the intended purpose of creating experimental music.

The idea of integrating a pineapple top with a bow-activated string instrument was interesting in itself and attracted people to play with it and hopefully create music.

The quirky musical project, titled "The Pineapple Orchestra", at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival consisted of nine such instruments, played by a mixed bag of people -- some with years of experience in music and others with none whatsoever.

On each movement of the bow, the pineapple top spins and its leaves pluck the strings to create sound.

The pineapple top may not have sung for most but conversations flowed.

"This project creates a listening space where a lot of people can come together who might not ordinarily come together. We have had people who had just come to the exhibition and asked, 'can I play', and we have got experienced musicians as well in there. So the project holds a power in itself that is beyond what I have intended it to be," Bual told PTI.

A group of strangers at the Old GMC Complex spent about two hours tuning and playing around with the unlikely instruments before trying to create music.

But then creating music was never a priority for Bual.

"The idea was to get everyday people together to play these instruments and almost have a discussion within themselves through these instruments. So you have to listen to the instruments and each other," she said.

The project had its first public appearance in 2018 at Bristol's Colston Hall, now Bristol Beacon. The hall was named after slave trader Edward Colston and was then in the middle of a campaign to change its name.

Incidentally, Bual had chosen the pineapple top as a symbol of colonialism.

Brought to the wider world from southern America, pineapple soon became a trophy for colonialists to show around.

"The pineapple top is a symbol of power that was used in Spain and it was used by the British when they wanted to show off about the lands that they had conquered. It was brought over to Spain as a trophy and it was like 'look at this wonderful stuff that we can take from another country'. That's how the premise of the whole project started," the UK-based artist said.

The Serendipity Arts Festival will come to an end on December 23.