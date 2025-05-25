'The Power of Imperfect Eating' debunks diet myths and champions mindful eating

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Steering clear of rigid diet manuals and their strict dos and don'ts, a new book challenges conventional norms and guides readers toward a more intuitive, balanced relationship with food through a series of relatable, interconnected short stories.

Written by Kavita Bhatnagar and published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), "The Power of Imperfect Eating" is a one-of-its-kind book that explores the psychological, cultural, and emotional factors shaping food choices, helping readers build a guilt-free, sustainable approach to eating.

"We are constantly bombarded with conflicting food advice, making healthy eating feel like an overwhelming task. This book is my attempt to uncomplicate food choices, helping people eat well without guilt, stress, or fear. It’s time we move beyond diet perfectionism and embrace a more compassionate, informed approach to food,” Bhatnagar, a Harvard alum with a Ph.D. in psychology of eating behaviours, said in a statement.

Most of the stories, though set in a fictional workplace -- a food manufacturing company -- take the form of informative conversations between characters who challenge diet myths, make peace with food, and shift from a culture of “living to eat” to one of “eating to live well.” The book guides readers through a range of important topics, including how to decode food labels with complex terminology, avoid the trap of hidden persuaders, and -- most importantly -- let go of the pursuit of a perfect diet in favour of embracing "the power of imperfect eating".

"Imperfect eating is about embracing flexibility and progress, not perfection... I think it's more valuable to focus on what we can add to our plates rather than what to eliminate. By consciously adding vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds to our meals, we can mitigate the potential damage of processed foods. It's about balance and making small, consistent improvements.

"We can eat imperfectly and still be healthy. Our every meal doesn't necessarily have to be perfect. The key is to focus on getting better over time," Bhatnagar, a qualified nutritionist and food technologist, writes in the book.

The book, priced at Rs 499, is available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG RB RB