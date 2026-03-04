The Quintessential Editor: HK Dua, who helmed 4 national dailies, passes away

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) H K Dua, a distinguished journalist and a veteran of Indian public life who held the rare distinction of helming editorial operations at four of India's leading newspapers, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88.

He breathed his last peacefully this afternoon at a private hospital, a member of his family said. His cremation will take place at Lodhi Road crematorium on Thursday.

Dua was admitted to the hospital around three weeks ago. He was survived by his wife Adity and son Prashant.

In a remarkable career spanning over four decades, Dua traversed the world of journalism, served as a media advisor to two prime ministers -- Atal Behari Vajpayee and HD Deve Gowda -- and transitioned into the roles of a diplomat and parliamentarian.

A Padma Bhushan recipient, Dua was known for his affable persona, sharp political insight and unwavering commitment to editorial independence. He commanded respect across the political spectrum.

Dua served as editor of The Hindustan Times (1987-94), Editor-in-Chief of The Indian Express (1994-96) and The Tribune (2003-09), and Editorial Advisor for The Times of India (1997-98).

Born on July 1, 1937, Dua also served as India's ambassador to Denmark (2001-03).

He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha (2009-15), where he contributed significantly to debates on foreign affairs and national security. He was also part of several high-profile parliamentary committees, including the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A former president of the Editors' Guild of India and a steadfast defender of democratic values, Dua also served on the National Security Advisory Board and received honorary doctorates from Punjab and Kurukshetra Universities for his contributions to the Fourth Estate.

Apart from the Padma Bhushan, he received several awards, including the Durga Ratan award and the Bal Gangadhar Tilak award for excellence in journalism.

Leaders across the political spectrum and members of the media fraternity expressed condolences over Dua's demise.

"My deepest condolences on the passing of H K Dua, a distinguished journalist, diplomat and Padma Bhushan recipient whose commitment to truth, editorial independence, and public service enriched public discourse," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on social media.

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal said Dua upheld editorial independence with unwavering integrity, sharp insight, and commitment to democratic values.

"His contributions as a journalist and an editor across leading newspapers leave behind an enduring legacy," he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "A journalistic giant has left us." The Editors Guild of India (EGI) also condoled Dua's demise.

"Throughout his distinguished career as a journalist and public figure, Dua not only upheld the highest values of media ethics but was also a vocal champion of media freedom and free speech. The Guild is deeply saddened by his passing," it said.

Dua served as the EGI's general secretary from 1987-89 and as president from 1992-93. PTI MPB RUK RUK