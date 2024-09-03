The real story of survival: Children of landslide-hit Wayanad back to school

Wayanad (Kerala): They looked fresh in new uniforms and seemed relieved when they reunited with their friends after weeks, putting behind the trauma of a natural calamity that may have scarred them for life.

The enthusiastic children clapped loudly and sang their favourite songs when the state-run buses started to play with them from the devastated Chooralmala town to nearby Meppadi through the winding mountain roads on Monday morning.

It was the journey of the children of the landslide-hit hamlets of Wayanad to resume their studies after 30 days after the massive disaster shook their lives and deprived them of everything in life, from schools and study materials to home and family members, besides some of their buddies.

Two state-run schools in the area, Mundakkai GLPS and Vellarmala GVHSS had suffered immense damage in the July 30 calamity, which had also claimed the lives of several children who studied there.

As over a month passed after the landslides devastated the interiors of the hill district, the Kerala government, under the auspices of the General Education Department, had made arrangements to resume the studies of the survivor children.

Temporary classrooms were set up for them in the government higher secondary school and at the panchayat community hall in nearby Meppadi.

Thus, over 600 children of Mundakkai and Vellarmala schools restarted their studies amid colourful ceremonies and festivities on Monday.

Many children expressed their wish to study well and thus overcome the shock of the unexpected tragedy.

Mohammed Shahid, a class VI student, was seen happily seated in one of the buses with his friends.

"I want to study well. That's my hope while resuming my studies," he said with a smile.

Ahalya, another student, also shared the happiness of restarting studies, but Ajmal, a 9th standard student, said he did not know whether he was happy or not at the moment.

"If you are asking me whether I am happy now, I am not," he said and stared out of the window.

One of the parents said while their locality may be a small one, but there was no need for them to go outside for anything.

"Everything was here, from school and bank to post office... it is for the first time that these children are going out for their study requirements. Let them adapt to the new circumstances and go ahead," she said.

The children of Vellarmala and Mundakkai were given a grand welcome on Monday at Meppadi, located some 10 kilometres away from the landslide-hit areas.

They were ushered to their new class rooms by general education minister V Sivankutty, his cabinet colleagues, and other people's representatives who offered them sweets, as a band performance accompanied them.

The temporary classes had all facilities, including fresh furniture and other study material. The classes were painted with beautiful pictures to bring happiness and positivity to the minds of children.

Minister Sivankutty, who inaugurated the "Punapraveshanotsavsm" (re-opening ceremony), urged children to study well and go ahead in life and assured the entire state is there to support them.

"The State government is committed to ensuring that the education of not even a single affected child is hampered. We stand united to restore normalcy and ensure a brighter future for the survivours," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a post on 'X.' Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and killing over 200 people and injuring many.