The Reporters' Collective loses non-profit status, Congress attacks Modi govt

New Delhi: Indian tax authorities have revoked the non-profit status of The Reporters' Collective, the news portal known for its investigative work said in a statement shared on X.

The authorities allegedly cited that journalism does not serve a public purpose, thereby disqualifying it from operating as a non-profit entity.

The Reporters' Collective, which gained traction for its in-depth reporting on governance, development, and political economy issues, expressed their concern over the impact of this decision.

"Tax authorities have revoked our non-profit status, claiming journalism does not serve any public purpose and therefore cannot be carried out as a non-profit exercise. It severely impairs our ability to do journalism," the news portal said.

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and P Chidambaram extended their support to The Reporters’ Collective.

Surjewala in a post on X said, "A fascist State Modi Govt is inimical to independent media and hates free press."

P Chidambaram said, "One more building block of freedom was knocked down today when the Income Tax department canceled the non-profit status of Reporters' Collective. The true reason is that independent journalism does not serve the government's purpose."