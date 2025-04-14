'The Royal Rajpootana Feast' brings Rajasthan's culinary legacy to Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) From the clink of silver thalis to the lingering aromas of slow-cooked dishes like 'Hari Mirch ka Maas' and 'Safed Kathal', the opulence of Rajasthan's royal kitchens has found its way to the national capital through the ongoing food festival, "The Royal Rajpootana Feast".

The 10-day culinary extravaganza, currently underway at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, brings alive the rich, spice-laden traditions of Rajpoot cuisine.

It is curated by chef Kunwar Hemendra Singh.

So, be it protein-rich 'Hare Chane ke Kebab', melt-in-the-mouth 'Mutton Shammi', or the flavourful 'Chakki ke Sule' (barbecued wheat glutten cubes), most of the delicacies are prepared using traditional techniques and ingredients -- from stone-ground spices to artisanal grains -- reviving recipes once served to warrior kings and noble families.

"The Rajpoot kitchens of Mewar and Marwar have never been about indulgence alone; they tell of ingenuity, where the scarcity of the desert met the refinement of royal tastes. Rajpoot cuisine is a legacy of stories, traditions, and impeccable craftsmanship. At The Royal Rajpootana Feast, we will not just serve food -- we will bring history to life, one dish at a time," said Singh, a self-taught chef and passionate guardian of Rajpoot culinary heritage.

The cyclic menu draws from the culinary traditions of Mewar, Marwar, and the lesser-known region of Malwa, offering an anthology of flavours that reflect the ingenuity and refinement of Rajasthan’s royal kitchens.

The main course, a treat for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, boasts of traditional dishes like 'Shikari Aloo', 'Safed Kesariya Murgh', 'Sabut Tinda', 'Bharwan Baingan', 'Gatte ki Sabzi' and 'Desi Maas', along with a variety of rich, flavourful curries, aromatic rice dishes, and an assortment of breads.

The visitors are also served with an array of traditional Rajasthani desserts, including 'Amrut Ghutka', 'Sewaiyon ki Kheer', 'Churma Laddoo' and 'Aam ki Kheer', to finish off the royal spread.

The feast will conclude on April 19. PTI MG MG MG