The Sabarmati Report declared tax-free in Haryana: CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) The recently released Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, was declared tax-free in Haryana, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini making the announcement after watching the film on Tuesday evening.

Chief Minister Saini watched the film with its starcast, presenter Ektaa Kapoor and producer Amul Mohan here.

Subsequently, he announced that The Sabarmati Report will be tax-free in the state, thus exempting it from entertainment levy.

Other BJP-ruled states Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have already given tax-free status to the film, which hit theatres on November 15.

The Sabarmati Report features Vikrant Massey along with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in key roles. It is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and is produced by Amul Mohan while Ektaa Kapoor is the presenter.

Saini told reporters that the events of the past have been presented factually in the film.

Saini said earlier 'The Kashmir Files', a movie based on the plight of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, had brought out true events.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people, mostly kar sevaks, were killed when a coach of the Sabarmati Express train was set afire near Godhra station, triggering widespread riots in Gujarat.

Saini also posted on X about the film.

"Through the film, the truth of the Godhra incident has been revealed to everyone. The truth cannot be kept hidden in the dark.

"Unfortunately, it took more than 22 years for this truth to come to light. I congratulate all the actors of the film because they have shown a lot of courage," Saini posted on X in Hindi while requesting fellow Haryanvis to watch the film with their families.

Interacting with reporters, Saini, who was flanked by Ektaa Kapoor and state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, said the film depicts the incident with sensitivity.

Referring to the incident of passengers burnt alive in the train incident, Saini said some people tried to give political colour to it to serve their interests. He said the film brings out the reality and it is a true tribute towards those 59 people who lost their lives. PTI SUN KSS KSS