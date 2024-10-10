The smiling uncle who nurtured our dreams: Artist recalls childhood moments with Ratan Tata

Ranchi, Oct 10 (PTI) In the bustling city of Jamshedpur, where the presence of Tata Group is towering, Ratan Tata is not just a business tycoon but a beloved figure etched in the hearts of its children.

For many, who now are well-settled in various parts of the country and abroad, he is fondly remembered as the uncle with a smiling demeanour whose warmth and encouragement shaped their dreams.

Among them is spoken word artist Amandeep Singh Khayal, 28, who has been settled in Mumbai for the last seven years.

"Growing up in Jamshedpur, we eagerly used to wait for the Founder's Day function, held every March 3 to mark the birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata... We the students from Little Flower School, among others, would eagerly wait for Mr Ratan Tata, not knowing his stature then and viewing him as a welcoming uncle," Khayal told PTI.

It was during these events that Ratan Tata, a figure both highly revered and approachable, would engage with children, asking them about their studies and aspirations, the artist cum writer remembered.

"We still cherish those moments. They instilled a sense of belonging and purpose," recalls Khayal.

Tata's commitment to education was reflected in initiatives like the "Shiksha Kendra" by the Tata group, where any student of academic excellence could apply for scholarships or sponsorships based on merit, helping many pursue their academic dreams.

"We, the families of Tata employees, also benefited from welfare schemes and a certain portion of our school fee used to come from Tatas. This was applicable to children of all employees. When I went to college, in any semester if I scored above 8 pointers, we used to get a scholarship of around Rs 10,000 then from the Tatas. How can we ever repay what Ratan Tata Ji did for us," said Khayal.

He, however, said the impact of Ratan Tata on him goes beyond financial assistance as he symbolised hope and opportunity.

"As children gathered around him, we saw not just a corporate leader but a mentor who genuinely cared for our future. For those who grew up under his influence, the memories of a smiling, supportive uncle would continue to inspire them," he said.

As they navigate their lives in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and other places, these former Jamshedpur kids carry with them the lessons of compassion and ambition imparted by Ratan Tata, the man who believed in their potential, Khayal said.

He also recalled how the children used to cycle around a bungalow in Jamshedpur which "had a beautiful road full of flowers" to have a glimpse of him during his visits to the city.

Amandeep recounted that during the Covid-19 pandemic when all operations in factories were shut, employees of Tatas continued to receive their full salaries.

"Ratan Tata’s vision has not only shaped industries but also nurtured the dreams of young individuals, empowering them to pursue their passions," he said. PTI NAM NN