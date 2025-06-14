'The Stars Light the Way': Of identity, faith and belonging!

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Singapore-based life coach Sucheta Raj Khanna blends emotion, politics and spiritual reflection in her debut novel "The Stars Light the Way", which is about the journey of a woman rediscovering her true self amid life's most defining crossroads.

At the heart of the novel, published by Penguin Random House India, is Shazma, who is leading a quiet life in Singapore till she receives an unexpected invitation to join the Indian Parliament.

The weight of a decision threatens to unravel the life she's built with her husband, Nikhil, in Singapore. As she faces this life-altering choice, mysterious signs from her late father, SR, pull her back to her childhood, revealing truths along the way.

These intertwined paths of reflection and growth draw them closer - with Shazma reconnecting with her authentic self, and SR advancing in his spiritual journey.

With her father's wisdom from the beyond, Shazma must confront her deepest fears and desires to ultimately decide which path will lead her to the life.

The publishers said "The Stars Light the Way: A Journey Through Time and Beyond" is a poignant meditation on personal transformation, ancestral legacy, and the unseen forces that shape our lives.

"This story is not just about a woman choosing between two lives," said Khanna.

"This story is not just about a woman choosing between two lives," said Khanna.

"It's about listening to your inner compass - especially when the world outside is full of noise. I hope this book helps readers reflect on their own inner voice, face their fears, and trust the deeper connections that guide them."